Police ID Las Vegas officer who shot man during domestic incident

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot a man in south Las Vegas on Sunday.

Officer Andrea Mitre, 30, was placed on paid administrative leave after she opened fire at the scene of a domestic incident on the 10800 block of Rosalba Street, police said. It was the department’s third officer-involved shooting this year.

The unidentified man she shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon. Police had not released information about his condition by Tuesday afternoon.

No other information was available, and the incident is still under investigation.

