Man hospitalized after police shooting in south Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting just after 2 p.m. and said it happened on the 10800 block of Rosalba Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was hospitalized Sunday after an officer-involved shooting in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 10800 block of Rosalba Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, to investigate “unknown trouble” around 1:30 p.m., according to Capt. Fred Haas, who said arguing could be heard in the background of the 911 call.

When officers arrived, Haas said, they found a man in the doorway with a gun. Officers fired multiple rounds and hit the man several times.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His condition was unknown Sunday night. No officers were injured.

Haas said he believes the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, but no other information was immediately available. It was the department’s third officer-involved shooting this year.

Matthew Greany, who has lived in the neighborhood for seven years, said he heard a helicopter circling overhead earlier in the afternoon. He said he went outside to see what was going on and heard four gunshots.

“Then the helicopter lowered itself over my house and said, ‘Get back inside,’” Greany said.

Greany said it’s not common to see a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, calling it “one of the best neighborhoods in Vegas.”

“In this area, you don’t hear that,” Greany said. “It’s kind of scary.”

