Police: Man, juvenile shot in North Las Vegas

Two people, including a juvenile, were shot Friday evening in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Bulloch Street, near East Carey Avenue and North 5th Street, about 6:30 p.m., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department email.

The man was believed to be in his 30s. Both were taken to University Medical Center for injuries not believed life-threatening.

Detectives are investigated. No other details were released.

