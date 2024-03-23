63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police: Man, juvenile shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 10:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people, including a juvenile, were shot Friday evening in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Bulloch Street, near East Carey Avenue and North 5th Street, about 6:30 p.m., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department email.

The man was believed to be in his 30s. Both were taken to University Medical Center for injuries not believed life-threatening.

Detectives are investigated. No other details were released.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Yale upset, Colorado-Florida finish leave sportsbooks ‘electrified’
Yale upset, Colorado-Florida finish leave sportsbooks ‘electrified’
Shades & sideburns: Springsteen plays first Vegas show since ‘02
Shades & sideburns: Springsteen plays first Vegas show since ‘02
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster
LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever