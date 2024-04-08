Police say Summerlin shooting victims were ‘very specific targets’

Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince and two others, including the gunman, died Monday during a deposition at a law office in Summerlin.

This is an undated courtesy photo of Dennis Prince, left, and Robert Eglet. (Photo courtesy of Tom Letizia)

This is an undated courtesy photo of Tom Letizia, left, and Dennis Prince. (Photo courtesy of Tom Letizia)

A prominent Las Vegas attorney and two others were fatally shot Monday during a deposition at a law office in Summerlin.

Dennis Prince and a woman in her 30s in the office were killed before the gunman took his own life, according to Prince’s former law partner Robert Eglet. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting occurred at about 10 a.m.

Lt. Jason Johansson said in a press conference Monday evening that the gunman was in his 70s, and did not identify any of the deceased.

Johansson said the two victims and gunman were at the office for a deposition related to child custody, and that the shooting victims were “very specific targets,” with another person in the office being “shooed away” during the incident.

McMahill said investigators have a theory about the relationship between the shooter and his victims but would not disclose it.

Eglet called Prince “one of the best trial lawyers in the state” and said he had known Prince for about 30 years.

“It’s a real loss to the community,” Eglet said. “It’s awful. It’s a loss to our profession. … This is every family’s nightmare, something like this happening. I’m still trying to put my arms around the fact that this actually happened.”

The shooting occurred inside the offices of Prince Law Group, a personal injury, insurance law and commercial law firm on the fifth floor of the City National Bank Building at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a source.

Eglet and other Las Vegas attorneys identified the woman who was killed as Prince’s wife, Ashley Prince, and the gunman as attorney Joseph W. Houston II.

Court records show that Dylan Edward Houston, who also is a lawyer in Las Vegas, filed for divorce from Ashley in October 2021 after a four-year marriage.

A divorce decree issued a month later granted both custody of two children.

Dennis Prince represented Ashley, who was identified as Ashley Prince in court records last month.

At some point Monday, lawyers representing Ashley Prince filed an “emergency motion for sole custody of the minor children; and for attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Eglet said he and Dennis Prince had been best friends for years as they ran a firm together before separating their practices.

“I never stopped loving him or caring about him,” Eglet said.

Political consultant Tom Letizia said he considered Dennis Prince “a good friend and loving man.”

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Dennis Prince, a distinguished attorney who was regarded as one of the finest in our state,” Letizia wrote in a text message. “Dennis was not only a close friend of mine but also a respected figure within our community, whose absence has left us all in mourning. The news of this tragedy has profoundly shocked me and our entire community.”

Veteran attorney Will Kemp said he had known Dennis Prince for 25 years.

“He was a fantastic lawyer,” Kemp said. “That goes without being said.”

Las Vegas police responded to the scene, which was a short distance from the Red Rock Resort.

In a news conference with Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, McMahill said other occupants in the office building sheltered in place following active shooter protocol.

He said officials were going through the building checking on hundreds of people who had taken shelter and evacuating the building.

An area for family reunifications was established on the fifth floor of the Red Rock Resort.

Lacy Smith and Taylor Donjon were among the family members who rushed to Red Rock to reunite with relatives who had been inside the building when the shooting occurred.

Smith, 42, was there to find her son, who works at an accounting firm on the building’s third floor.

“He called and told us he was in a locked room. He could hear an active shooter in the building, and that the police had just arrived,” Smith said. “We didn’t call him. We just texted him, because we didn’t want to create any attention to his area because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Donjon, 30, was there for her mother, who had been in the building and heard gunfire.

“She was actually in another office (with) another attorney in there,” Donjon said. “She was going to drop something off at an office and they were like, ‘You have to stay in.’” Donjon said her mother told her that things swiftly shut down at that point as they sheltered in place.

Both women said their loved ones were scared while sheltering.

“They didn’t know what was going on: You don’t know if they’re coming toward you, if they’re not coming toward you —or anything,” Smith said. “It was just heart-dropping. I mean my son is like 25, you know? And you go back to when they’re like 5 years old, and you just have to go there and make sure they’re going to be OK.”

Johansson said the building is expected to reopen tomorrow, but the suite where the shooting occured will remain closed for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.