Police seek public’s help locating shooting suspect, 3 others

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating a man suspected in a late October shooting, along with three women described as persons of interest.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect and three persons of interest in a late October shooting in the northeast valley.

About 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30, police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Metropolitan Police Department said. An 18-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unidentified male approached the car and shot the 18-year-old, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect is described as 18 to 21-years-old. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and red shoes, police said.

Detectives are also attempting to identify three women seen with the suspect prior to the shooting, who are also all 18 to 21-years-old.

One woman was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants. The second woman was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a red and black mask, and the third woman was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with pink pants and a red bandana over her hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s northeast area command at 702-828-7355. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

