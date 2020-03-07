Reno police say mother shot sons, husband in murder-suicide

Three family members found shot to death in their south Reno home on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide were killed by the mother, who then turned the gun on herself, Reno police said Friday.

(Reno Police Department/Facebook)

RENO — A man and two sons found shot to death in their south Reno home on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide were killed by the mother, who then turned the gun on herself.

In a statement, Reno police said detectives had determined that Joan Huber, 53, shot her 50-year-old husband, Adam and their two teenage sons “within the preceding days” of when they were found. Police said no motive had been identified.

The sons, one also named Adam, 17, and Michael, 16, were students at Damonte Ranch High School. The high school the boys attended has already seen three students die this year, one by suicide and two from opioid overdoses involving fentanyl.

The family home is on a cul-de-sac in a tidy residential subdivision in a part of Reno seeing rapid residential growth.

Reno police are continuing to investigate.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.