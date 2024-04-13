Suspect in lengthy Henderson standoff found dead

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” in a Henderson neighborhood that began Friday has ended, police said.

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” in a Henderson neighborhood that began Friday has ended after the suspect was found dead.

Police opened fire about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue, near Galleria Drive and McCormick Road, Henderson police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said.

The standoff began late Friday morning, but police have not released information on the person barricaded, whom they said they were trying to negotiate with.

Officials said other agencies, such as the Metropolitan Police Department, were assisting Henderson police.

Sunday morning, Henderson police announced that the suspect was found dead and that roads were reopened to traffic.

The incident is still under investigation. More information will be revealed in the coming days, police said.

