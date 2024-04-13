54°F
Shootings

Suspect in lengthy Henderson standoff found dead

Henderson Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Woman slain in Summerlin law office ‘wanted the best life’ for kids
Joseph Houston II in a photo taken on October 6, 2023. (Louis Schneider)
‘A powder keg’: What drove Joseph Houston to murder?
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Slain Las Vegas attorney remembered as ‘badass all around’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2024 - 7:46 am

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” in a Henderson neighborhood that began Friday has ended after the suspect was found dead.

Police opened fire about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue, near Galleria Drive and McCormick Road, Henderson police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said.

The standoff began late Friday morning, but police have not released information on the person barricaded, whom they said they were trying to negotiate with.

Officials said other agencies, such as the Metropolitan Police Department, were assisting Henderson police.

Sunday morning, Henderson police announced that the suspect was found dead and that roads were reopened to traffic.

The incident is still under investigation. More information will be revealed in the coming days, police said.

Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report. Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

