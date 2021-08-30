Wendy’s employee, gang member arrested in Henderson shooting

A Wendy’s employee arrested in the shooting of two people at a gas station Friday was a known gang member accused of shooting a man in the head five years ago.

Owen Hunnel, 30 (Henderson Police Department)

A Wendy’s employee arrested in the shooting of two people at a gas station Friday was a known gang member accused of shooting a man in the head five years ago.

Owen Hunnel, 30 was booked by Henderson police on two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Officers were called Friday at 1:10 p.m. to the Chevron, 1101 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street and the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

A woman and a man who were both shot drove to University Medical Center, according to an arrest report from Henderson police released Monday.

The arrest report indicated Wendy’s employee Xavier Summers was in an argument with the male victim when he started punching the man. Hunnel, a fellow employee, walked up and shot the female victim in the hip, police said.

Police said Hunnel put the gun up to the male victim’s back, but it malfunctioned and he shot the man in the leg as he ran off.

Summers had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

In 2016, Hunnel was arrested after he was accused of shooting a man in the head and shoulder. Witnesses identified Hunnel because he was a member of the Los Angeles gang, Rollin’ 60s Crips.

He pleaded guilty to mayhem with use of a deadly weapon. The attempted murder and battery charges he was facing were dismissed.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.