2 shot at Henderson gas station

Two people were shot at a busy shopping complex in Henderson Friday afternoon.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot after a fight at a gas station in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:10 p.m. to the Chevron, 1101 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street and the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from Henderson police.

Investigators believe two people were shot and driven to a hospital before officers arrived.

Nathaniel Wells said he was with his wife and baby leaving Costco when he drove by the fight, which he said was between two men in Wendy’s uniforms who were beating up two other men.

Wells said he jumped out of the car and tried to break up the fight when one of the men in a Wendy’s uniform shot the other two men before both employees drove off. Wells recorded the license plate number and called the police.

The shooter remains at large, police said.

The victims’ conditions was unknown Friday afternoon.

Wendy’s, which has a store next to the gas station, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2017, an armed security guard at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store fatally shot another employee during an armed robbery attempt.

Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, 57, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.