Wounded Las Vegas police officer remains in critical condition

A Las Vegas officer shot at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest late Monday continued to fight for his life Thursday morning at University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Shay Mikalonis remained in critical condition at the hospital.

“Officer Mikalonis’ condition has not changed,” police said in an email Thursday morning.

Mikalonis was shot as police were attempting to take protesters into custody in front of Circus Circus on the Strip. A 20-year-old man, Edgar Samaniego, has been charged in the shooting. According to details presented at a hearing Thursday in an unrelated DUI case, Samaniego acknowledged firing his gun but told officers he was attempting to scare off protesters and did not know police were present.

Police previously described Mikalonis’ condition as grave. The president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Steve Grammas, said Wednesday morning Mikalonis did undergo successful surgery at the hospital.

“They successfully removed the bullet from his neck,” Grammas said. “His blood pressure is getting better. He is still alive and he is fighting.”

