93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Prosecutor: Suspect in Las Vegas cop’s shooting admitted firing gun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 8:19 am
 
Updated June 4, 2020 - 9:01 am

Prosecutors laid out more details surrounding the shooting of Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, telling a judge on Thursday that the suspect admitted firing his gun outside Circus Circus.

About three hours after Mikalonis was critically wounded, police found 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego at a nearby Travelodge early Tuesday.

He “admitted to police that he had fired a shot but claimed that he was just trying to scare the protesters into leaving and did not even know police were there,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal said during a hearing for Samaniego on unrelated DUI and drug charges.

Authorities have said Samaniego fired the shot from 50 feet away as Mikalonis was handcuffing an individual. The officer immediately collapsed, with a bullet lodged in the right side of his face, according to Samaniego’s arrest report.

“Officers did not see where the gunfire came from, but immediately began treating Officer Mikalonis, as well as getting the prisoners to safety,” the report stated.

Police closed down streets “in all directions while officers attempted to locate the suspect,” the report stated.

Video surveillance at the scene of the shooting late Monday night showed Samaniego walking away from Las Vegas Boulevard, turning over his left shoulder and reaching for what appeared to be a gun before Mikalonis was shot, prosecutors have said. Police later found cartridges that matched Samaniego’s weapon at the scene and on a balcony at the Travelodge.

Samaniego was with an unnamed 17-year-old girl at the hotel when he was found. He had turned 20 that day.

“The minor female told police that defendant had told her he shot someone earlier that night while he was out of the room,” Moskal wrote in court briefs.

Later, a security guard who said he was 10 feet away from the shooting identified Samaniego with “100 percent certainty,” according to the prosecutor. Police found a Glock 19 handgun with 9mm FC Luger rounds under a mattress in Samaniego’s room.

In a video-recorded interview with Metro detectives, Samaniego initially said he was inside his room at the Travelodge all night “because his mother doesn’t like him to have sex in her house.”

The detectives told him that they had video of the shooting.

“Samaniego said there were a lot of people causing problems with the protest, and he was just trying to scare them into leaving,” the arrest report stated. “Samaniego said he didn’t even know police were there, that he had bad eye sight and he can’t see very far. Samaniego expressed regret that he had shot a police officer.”

The shooting marked Samaniego’s second brush with the law in two months. He was arrested in April on suspicion of DUI after police found him passed out with a cellphone in his hand behind the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in drive, Moskal said. An officer observed “green leaf flakes” on Samaniego’s sweatshirt that appeared to be marijuana. Police also found alprazolam, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, in his right sock, the prosecutor said.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum revoked Samaniego’s bail in the DUI case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
2
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
3
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
4
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5
Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78 days of being dark — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78 days of being dark — BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
THE LATEST