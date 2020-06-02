Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest

A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured late Monday as police attempted to take protesters into custody. He was identified Tuesday afternoon as 29-year-old Shay Mikalonis.

A photo of police officer Shay K. Mikalonis, who was shot and is in critical condition following a Black Lives Matter protest the night before, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo leaves University Medical Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after visiting a Las Vegas police officer who was hospitalized after he was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy Las Vegas police presence can be seen outside Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Regional Transportation Center camera)

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed at Sahara Avenue about 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large crowd organized by Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police race down Fremont Street during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A woman walks toward police with her hands in the air after learning that a protester was shot and killed by Las Vegas police during an event organized by Black Lives Matter on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A protester argues with police during an event organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police patrol Fremont Street during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 1, 2020, as riots continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police have Las Vegas Boulevard closed near the Foley Federal Building about 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A man was fatally shot near the building in a confrontation with police on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers gather at University Medical Center on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, after the shooting of one of their own Monday night during a Black Lives Matter protest. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the officer was on life support. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after a man was fatally shot outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in a confrontation with police on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officers gather outside University Medical Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized there after he was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo waves to an officer as he leaves University Medical Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after visiting an officer who was hospitalized after he was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo talks to police officers on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after visiting an officer who was hospitalized at University Medial Center. The officer was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jorge Gomez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones talks about police officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot the night before and is in critical condition following a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured late Monday as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

He was identified Tuesday afternoon as 29-year-old Shay Mikalonis, a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“He is in extremely critical condition on life support,” Lombardo said of the officer during an early morning news briefing. “This is a sad night for our LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community.”

At an afternoon news conference, Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said Mikalonis’ condition had not changed.

“He is still in grave condition on life support,” Jones said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

In a separate incident, officers shot and killed an armed man Monday night near the Lloyd George U.S Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South. He was later identified as Jorge Gomez, 25.

“Our investigations into both these incidents will be ongoing through the morning and there are a lot of unanswered questions,” Lombardo said early Tuesday.

Lombardo said the officer was shot as a melee was erupting in front of Circus Circus.

“Last night as officers were attempting to disperse a large crowd of protesters in front of the Circus Circus, our officers were taking rocks and bottles from the crowd,” Lombardo said. “Officers were attempting to get some of the protesters in custody when a shot rang out, our officer went down.”

Lombardo said the officer was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

“The suspect has been identified in the last hour and was taken into custody by our SWAT officers and K-9 units,” Lombardo said during a 3:35 a.m. briefing.

Jail and court records identify the suspect as 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego.

Single round fired

A well-placed law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the shooting happened as the officer was handcuffing an individual.

“The suspect was approximately 50 feet away and fired one round,” the source said.

The round caused a severe head and spinal injury, the source said.

Later Tuesday morning, Lombardo was seen visiting University Medical Center, where the wounded officer was hospitalized. The sheriff walked out of the hospital and spoke with officers in front of the hospital before leaving. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also was seen leaving the hospital after visiting Tuesday morning.

Several law enforcement personnel wearing suits were observed going into the hospital. Also parked in front of the hospital was a large trailer associated with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet that “the State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”

He later issued a statement saying he was “praying for the LVMPD officer who was senselessly shot,” as well as for “all of the communities across Nevada who are experiencing grief and pain right now.”

“And it’s during these trying times we must remind ourselves that creating a state where justice and peace exist together in partnership, not as a binary choice, is the goal we must all work toward,” he said in the statement, later adding that “violence has no place in our communities and we must all work toward peaceful solutions together. As your Governor, I am committed to listening, heeding calls to action, and healing.”

Sisolak visited University Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon and was observed speaking with officers in front of the hospital. He was overheard saying, “We appreciate everything you do.” He declined to speak to the media before departing.

Metro’s Bolden area command tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: “In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”

Las Vegas Police Protective Association president Steve Grammas said officers’ “prayers and our hearts” go out to the officer’s family, with whom he spoke briefly Tuesday morning.

“They’re just shocked with what’s happened,” he said. “You never think it’s going to happen to your family in law enforcement.”

Grammas said he understands that the man suspected of shooting the officer during the protest doesn’t represent all demonstrators. He said the police don’t condone Floyd’s killing and understand why people are protesting, even when they “say nasty things” to officers.

“There are a lot of really good people that are just trying to go out and express themselves in a peaceful way,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that these other people that are hell-bent on doing violent things are making the whole group look bad.”

‘This has to stop today’

A steady stream of tweets and statements from Nevada officials condemned the shooting and offered support for the critically wounded officer.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony responded to news of the officer shot on Twitter, calling for a harsher response from law enforcement and calling demonstrators “violent thugs.”

“This has to stop today,” said Anthony, a retired Metro captain. “Violent thugs do not control our community. Implement a curfew. Call out the national guard, police need help. Arrest all violent rioters immediately. No bail. Law and order.”

State Attorney General Aaron Ford also issued a statement saying he was heartbroken to hear of the shootings. He said he supports the “thousands of Nevadans who have peacefully protested against racial injustice.”

But, Ford said, “This country will not absolve its violent history with a violent future. Americans have made great strides towards equality because passionate people took the heat of their anger and used it to forge real change…Donate to a cause, volunteer with an organization and participate in our elections.”

Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres asked the public to pray for Metro “and their Officer fighting for his life after being shot in the line of duty.”

“These acts of violence must stop in our community! I pray for peace and unity in our communities,” he said in a tweet.

In separate tweets, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said they are monitoring the shooting of the Las Vegas police officer.

“We don’t have all of the details yet, but one thing is clear: this violence is unacceptable,” Masto tweeted.

Rosen tweeted: “My heart breaks for our community & the officer’s family during these times of great despair, & I remain steadfast that we much condemn violence in all its forms.”

Sweet show of support

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas resident Londell McPherson showed up at University Medical Center to deliver two boxes of doughnuts to officers in a show of support.

“I’m seeing how our country is getting burned down, looting, and police officers are out there trying to hold the peace on protests,” McPherson said. “My heart goes out to them. They put themselves on the line.”

McPherson, who said he was recently laid off from his job in the hospitality industry, said he was acting to further the message of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Sure, there is injustice in this country,” he said. “We all need to come together, come up with solutions. The burning, the looting is part of the problem.”

Another show of support for law enforcement unfolded just before noon when Theresa Ann Babcock, 7, showed up at the hospital dressed as a police officer and handed out water to Las Vegas police.

“It’s hot out here,” she said, adding that she wanted the officers “to have a refreshing drink and stay hydrated.”

The child said she wants to be an officer who handles K-9 units when she grows up.

“I love dogs, and I love officers, too,” she said.

Her father, Robert Babcock of Las Vegas, said that “when she found out there was an officer that was hurt today, she was really sad and she wanted to come out here.”

As of midmorning Tuesday, there appeared to be no police presence in front of Circus Circus, where the officer was shot. Streets on Las Vegas Boulevard that were closed during the protest have since been reopened.

Las Vegas was not the only city where an officer was shot during protests on Monday. In St. Louis, four officers were shot during demonstrations that began peacefully.

The St. Louis Police Department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear who had fired the shots, according to The Associated Press.

Fatal downtown encounter

In the second Las Vegas incident, the sheriff said Las Vegas police and federal officers were posted at the stairs of the Foley Federal Building, across the street from the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, to protect it from protesters.

“At approximately 11:22 p.m., officers encountered a subject who was armed with multiple firearms and appeared to be wearing body armor,” Lombardo said. “During the interaction the subject reached for a firearm and the officers engaged him. The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Lombardo could not confirm that the man shot by police was involved in the protest but said the location of the shooting “would lead one to believe that he was.”

The shootings came after hours of peaceful protests that started about 7 p.m. on the Strip and had moved downtown by 10 p.m. Most in the crowd of hundreds began dispersing after 11 p.m.

Lombardo said, “What has occurred is utterly unacceptable. I hope the community sees it that way too.”

