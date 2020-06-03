Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas officer held without bail

A 20-year-old man charged with shooting and gravely wounding a Las Vegas police officer near the end of a Black Lives Matter protest was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

Edgar Samaniego, charged in shooting of Las Vegas police officer, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Edgar Samaniego (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the force, suffered a single gunshot wound to his head late Monday night.

Authorities have said Edgar Samaniego fired the shot from 50 feet away as Mikalonis was handcuffing an individual.

Mikalonis, a 2008 graduate of Arbor View High School, was listed in “extremely critical condition” at University Medical Center late Tuesday, suffering from a severe head and spinal injury, police said.

Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, faces one count of attempted murder of a police officer with a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, according to court and jail records.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, Samaniego was walked into court wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and a light blue disposable mask.

In setting his bail, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure cited a potential danger to the community and a danger to law enforcement. Samaniego was ordered to return to court Friday.

It was one of two shootings that occurred late Monday as police dispersed protesters from downtown Las Vegas and the Strip.

In a separate incident, officers shot and killed an armed man Monday night near the Lloyd George U.S Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South. He was later identified as Jorge Gomez, 25.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.