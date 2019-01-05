1 stabbed after robbery near downtown Las Vegas

One person was stabbed during a Saturday morning robbery near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

About 7 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Bonanza Road, to investigate reports of a robbery, according to Lt. William Matchko. When officers arrived, they found at least one person who had been stabbed multiple times.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their condition was not immediately known. It also was not clear whether that person was a suspect in the robbery.

Matchko said three possible suspects were detained for questioning but did not provide further details.

