A teen is accused of killing a woman. Police say it started over cigarettes.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a woman found stabbed to death in a dumpster enclosure Monday in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The suspect in the stabbing death of a woman told police he was afraid after she “got really mad at him” for asking for a second cigarette, even though he had lent her the money to buy the smokes.

Lincoln Boe, 18, is in the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled for court Friday afternoon, according to Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police officers responded to the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, at 7:35 a.m. Monday and found a woman’s body in a dumpster enclosure, according to a Metro news release.

The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, the release stated.

According to a Metro arrest report, the victim, identified as Gina Fromme, also known as Gina LaPorta, was seen pushing a cart in surveillance video around 3 p.m. Saturday from a business on the same block where her body was found.

After 6 p.m., a vehicle with Idaho plates later linked to Boe was seen in the area putting trash into a dumpster and looking into an abandoned Lexus.

Boe later went into the business and had asked an employee whether the video cameras in the back were working.

On Thursday, police found Boe attempting to sleep in his vehicle at a business in Henderson and was brought in for questioning.

He initially denied killing the woman, but then said he “started to claw at her” and that he had told her to back off, the report said. Boe said the victim came at him a second time. That’s when he stabbed her with the knife he carried in a sheath on his waistband. He then said he dragged her body near the dumpster and used cardboard boxes to hide the bloody tracks, the report said.

Police later found the knife underneath the driver’s seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.