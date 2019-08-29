2 hospitalized after stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

Two men were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a double stabbing Wednesday near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police are investigating a double stabbing Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to 3040 E. Charleston Blvd., near Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

The two men, identified as a 28-year-old and a 29-year-old, were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Kisfalvi said.

Another person was taken into custody, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

