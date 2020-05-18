2 injured in separate overnight Las Vegas stabbings

Las Vegas police are investigating two stabbing incidents overnight that left two injured, including a mother who was attacked by her son.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first happened at 10:47 p.m. Sunday night at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard. Lt. David Gordon said a person called police to report a man had showed up at their apartment doorstep, saying he’d been stabbed by his girlfriend.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives were investigating the incident early Monday, trying to identify the suspect.

The second stabbing happened at 2:09 a.m. in the 4400 block of Galore Avenue, near North Lamb Boulevard and East Alexander Avenue.

“An adult female victim awoke to her teenage son stabbing her with a kitchen knife,” Gordon said. “The victim was able to escape the attack and call 911.”

Gordon said patrol officers responded and, as they were preparing to make entry to the apartment, the assailant came outside the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds to her body. Her condition at the hospital was not known and the name of the suspect was not immediately released.

