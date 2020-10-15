70°F
Stabbings

2 men hospitalized following stabbing in east Las Vegas Valley

October 15, 2020 - 8:11 am
 

Two men were hospitalized following a stabbing Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 6:50 a.m. to the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Two men were found with stab wounds and were taken to a hospital.

One man had a “relatively minor laceration,” while the other had a “more serious stab wound,” Gordon said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene Thursday morning. It was unclear what led up to the stabbing, Gordon said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

