2 women stabbed during central Las Vegas argument

Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbings of two women in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said patrol officers were called to the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., shortly after 4 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located two females with stab wounds, which was the result of an argument they were involved in,” Swanbeck said.

One woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The second woman suffered only superficial wounds.

“Neither appear to be life threatening,” Swanbeck said of the injuries.

Detectives were on their way to the scene to investigate.

