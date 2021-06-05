3 suffer stab wounds at Carson City carnival

Sheriff Ken Furlong said that the carnival “will continue to operate as planned” with an increased law enforcement presence in Carson City.

Zachary Foore, left, and Kenneth Frank (Carson City Sheriff’s Office)

The Carson City sheriff says three stabbings Friday night at a carnival appear to be an isolated incident and that there are no “current threats to the public.”

Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition and one in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. No identities were released.

The carnival was shut down after the stabbings but Sheriff Ken Furlong said Saturday in an update that the carnival “will continue to operate as planned” with an increased law enforcement presence in Carson City.

“There are no current threats to the public as a result of this incident,” Furlong said.

Zachary Foore, 24, was identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Foore may be with his friend Kenneth Frank, 22, who is a person of interest and also being sought by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Foore has multiple tattoos to include a large “18” on his left hand, “775” and “702” on his abdomen, “Deathwish” on his right calf and an outline of the state of California with “LA” on his left chest.

Frank has “702 Vegas” tattooed on his right forearm.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division, Detective Erin McMahon (775) 283-7858, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775)283-7815 or Lt. Daniel Gonzales 775-283-7850