70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Stabbings

5 injured in west valley apartment complex knife fight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Man killed in north Strip stabbing ID’d
Prosecutors continue push to see slain reporter’s confidential information
New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying
Trial delayed in investigative reporter’s killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 9:34 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2024 - 10:46 pm

Five teenagers were injured in an altercation that turned into several stabbings Thursday night.

The 6:25 p.m. incident occurred in an apartment complex near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, said Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people suffered critical, but not life-threatening, injuries while the others suffered minor injuries.

Lee said the facts could change as the investigation is conducted. Later he said that several suspects were being questioned.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
recommend 2
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California
recommend 3
Authorities seek suspects who damaged rocks believed to be 140M years old at Lake Mead
recommend 4
Detectives investigate fatal shooting of teen in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 5
Metro K-9 stabbed, requires surgery, as does suspect
recommend 6
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens