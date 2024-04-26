5 injured in west valley apartment complex knife fight

The 6:25 p.m. incident occurred in an apartment complex near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.

Five teenagers were injured in an altercation that turned into several stabbings Thursday night.

The 6:25 p.m. incident occurred in an apartment complex near West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, said Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people suffered critical, but not life-threatening, injuries while the others suffered minor injuries.

Lee said the facts could change as the investigation is conducted. Later he said that several suspects were being questioned.

