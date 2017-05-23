Argument leads to stabbing at central Las Vegas apartment

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man stabbed his neighbor Monday night and refused to leave his central valley apartment, Las Vegas police said.

He was arguing with the neighbor about 10:20 p.m. in an apartment complex at 5800 Bromley Ave., near North Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The man stabbed the neighbor, who was treated and released from the hospital. Metro Lt. David Gordon said the assailant went inside his apartment at the complex. Police failed to coax him out.

He eventually left his apartment while police were calling SWAT units to the scene and evacuating nearby apartments, Gordon said. Police took the man into custody.

5800 Bromley Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada