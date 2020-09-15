Argument leads to stabbing in central Las Vegas

An argument over missing property led to the stabbing of a man Monday night in central Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 11:21 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue, near South Bruce Street, for a report of a disturbance. Police arrived and found a man stabbed in the chest. He was taken the hospital with severe injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Gordon said the man was stabbed while arguing with another man “over some missing property.” A suspect was arrested at the scene, but the person’s name was not immediately released.

