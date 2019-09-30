Fight at northwest Las Vegas residence leads to stabbing

An altercation inside a northwest Las Vegas Valley residence led to a stabbing outside the home, sending the victim to a hospital about 6 a.m. Monday.

Two men got into a fight in a residence on the 6500 block of Goldencreek Way, near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in his left arm before he ran back into the residence. The attacker fled the scene before police arrived, Gordon said.

Metro officers noticed a large amount of blood leading from the driveway to the front door. Officers broke down the door to make entry and found the victim. A tourniquet was used to slow the bleeding until medical personnel responded, Gordon said.

The victim’s injuries were described as nonlife-threatening. The attacker was being sought as of midmorning..

