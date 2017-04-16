Fight leads to stabbing death in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after being stabbed in a fight in the central valley Sunday morning, Las Vegas police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 12:08 a.m. to a report of an injured man near West Sirius Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard. A woman driver called 911 saying the man had been shot, police said.

Arriving officers found the vehicle with an unresponsive man in the passenger seat. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center, where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Police said homicide detectives had linked the death to an earlier incident on the 4000 block of Pennwood Avenue. Detectives said several adults were involved in a fight inside an apartment that resulted in a stabbing.

Near the apartment, detectives found evidence including a handgun, police said. From multiple witness accounts at the scene, detectives believe the man who died had threatened a man with the handgun. The other man responded by stabbing the man multiple times, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The case will be forwarded to the Clark County district attorney’s office for further review.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity and his cause and manner of death later.

Anyone with information on this case may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

