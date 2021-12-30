52°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Stabbings

Fight on Strip between homeless men ends in stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 10:43 am
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 10:52 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fight between two homeless men early Thursday on the Strip escalated into a stabbing that landed one in the hospital and the other in jail, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The stabbing was reported about 5 a.m. on a sidewalk near Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road, Metro spokesman officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

The victim was hospitalized with survivable injuries, while the suspect was being booked on unspecified charges, OcampoGomez said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST