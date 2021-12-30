Fight on Strip between homeless men ends in stabbing

The stabbing was reported about 5 a.m. Thursday on a sidewalk near Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road.

A fight between two homeless men early Thursday on the Strip escalated into a stabbing that landed one in the hospital and the other in jail, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The stabbing was reported about 5 a.m. on a sidewalk near Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road, Metro spokesman officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

The victim was hospitalized with survivable injuries, while the suspect was being booked on unspecified charges, OcampoGomez said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

