Florida police arrest man wanted in 2014 North Las Vegas stabbing

Fernando Rodriguez-Corbin is being sought by North Las Vegas police in a stabbing of two people in October. (Courtesy/North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police in Florida arrested a fugitive wanted by North Las Vegas police since 2015.

Fernando Rodriguez-Corbin, 58, is accused of the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend and the woman’s boyfriend in October 2014. In April 2015, police in North Las Vegas asked for the public’s help in catching the man. He faces attempted murder charges in the case.

On Friday, The Kissimmee Police Department outside Orlando announced officers arrested Rodriguez-Corbin on Thursday at a Home Depot.

Local news media reported officers saw the man walking in the parking lot of the Home Depot and stopped him, and later worked with North Las Vegas police to confirm the man’s identity, through photos.

