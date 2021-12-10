Inmate stabs nurse at Southern Nevada prison

The High Desert State Prison employee was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon around 2 p.m. Monday.

Guard towers at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

A nurse at a prison northwest of Las Vegas was stabbed, officials confirmed Thursday.

The High Desert State Prison employee was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Teri Vance.

She was treated for wounds to the chest and neck. The inmate was transferred to a different prison, but Vance did not specify which.

Vance said the stabbing was unrelated to a disturbance Wednesday at nearby Southern Desert Correctional Center involving nearly 25 inmates.

About 15 inmates were taken to higher security prisons, Vance said at the time, while minor injuries were treated on-site. The group started two fires after refusing to re-enter their cells.

