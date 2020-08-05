Las Vegas man, 79, arrested in stabbing of neighbor

A 79-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in the Sunday stabbing of his neighbor in the eastern valley, police said.

Dudley Eiley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Dudley Eiley states Eiley’s neighbor reported being in a verbal dispute with Eiley roughly a month ago.

“Since the altercation, (the victim) has been attempting to avoid him during his morning walks,” the arrest report states.

On Sunday at 4:10 a.m., the victim reported Eiley approached him during the man’s 4:10 a.m. walk.

Eiley then “unprovokingly retrieved a small pocket knife and stabbed (the man) two or three times in the chest,” the report states.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital where he was treated for a collapsed lung. Eiley was arrested at his residence and was initially booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder. Las Vegas Justice Court records show only a felony charge of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm is currently pending against Eiley.

No criminal complaint in the case has been filed. A status check on the case was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Eiley’s arrest report did not specify what the prior dispute was about.

