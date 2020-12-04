Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of father

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of his father.

Gerald Adkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Gerald Adkins, 24, was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Nov. 24 at an apartment in the 4100 block of Decatur Boulevard, near West Flamingo Road.

Police said in an arrest report for Adkins that they were called to the apartment for a reported stabbing at 8:24 p.m. When they arrived, they found Adkins’ father suffering from multiple stab wounds. He survived the attack.

Drinking at apartment

Police said in an arrest report that Adkins was drinking with another man at the apartment when his grandmother called Adkins’ father to the apartment because Adkins was being disrespectful. When Adkins’ father arrived, the two argued and police said Adkins stabbed his father with a knife.

“(The grandmother) stated that she seen Gerald walk into the kitchen and grab an unknown object and hid it behind his back,” police said, adding “she thought (the two) were in a fist fight and then she noticed that Gerald was actively stabbing.”

Police said in the report that Adkins admitted to the attack. The victim said Adkins was previously arrested in 2015 “for attacking him with a hammer and striking his head with it in 2015.” Police subsequently confirmed the prior arrest by checking law enforcement records, the report states.

The victim was stabbed in the left bicep, suffered two lacerations to his left shoulder, one laceration to his neck, just below his left ear and a laceration to his thigh.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Adkins faces a single count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. Adkins was still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday morning.

