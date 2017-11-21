ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Las Vegas man fatally stabbed trying to stop girlfriend’s suicide

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 5:27 am
 
Updated November 21, 2017 - 6:28 am

A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning when he tried to keep his girlfriend from killing herself at an east valley home.

The stabbing was reported about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 3600 block of Diamond Head Drive, near Bonanza and Pecos roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the 30-year-old woman took prescription pills and was trying to hurt herself with a knife. Her 43-year-old boyfriend was stabbed in the chest and back as he tried to intervene.

The couple had no prior history of domestic violence, according to Metro Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath.

The man was taken to University Medical Center but died about 5:30 a.m., McGrath said. The woman was taken into custody at the scene and was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds.

The man’s death marks the 197th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 227th investigated in Clark County.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his next of kin are notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like