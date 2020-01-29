Las Vegas middle school student arrested after knife injury

Keller Middle School Principal Christina Brockett sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon notifying them of injury and the arrest.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas middle school student was arrested Wednesday after another student was “accidentally injured by a knife,” according to school officials.

Keller Middle School Principal Christina Brockett sent an email to parents Wednesday afternoon notifying them of injury and the arrest. Emergency vehicles were at the east valley campus, 301 N. Fogg St., the email said.

The email to parents did not include the time of the injury.

Calls to Clark County School District police were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

