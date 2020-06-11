Las Vegas police arrest woman in connection with July stabbing

Samantha Young, 24, is charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court and jail records show.

A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she stabbed another woman multiple times outside a Las Vegas nightclub last summer, according to an arrest report.

Samantha Young, 24, is charged with attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court and jail records show.

Las Vegas police said she stabbed a 35-year-old woman at least eight times during a fight outside Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on July 17.

Witnesses and the victim told police that the victim was arguing with a man she recognized as a pimp around 4 a.m. when he threatened to send a group of women who worked for him to fight the victim.

As the 35-year-old left the casino at least five women jumped her near the valet area. Young pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in her back, the report said.

She received stitches for several cuts at University Medical Center. Officers used video taken by witnesses at the scene and posted to Instagram and Facebook, and were able to identify Young from her criminal history of prostitution in four states, including Nevada.

After gaining access to Young’s phone, police found an Instagram message where she stated that she had gotten in a fight and stabbed a woman.

Young is being held without bail pending her initial appearance in court on Friday.

