Las Vegas police investigate after central valley stabbing

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday in the central valley.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports a man had been stabbed on the 2500 block of Van Patten Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Steve Summers.

The man, who Summers said was middle-aged, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The stabbing is still under investigation, Summers said.

