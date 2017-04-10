ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas police investigate after central valley stabbing

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2017 - 6:26 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday in the central valley.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports a man had been stabbed on the 2500 block of Van Patten Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Steve Summers.

The man, who Summers said was middle-aged, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The stabbing is still under investigation, Summers said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

