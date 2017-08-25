Las Vegas police investigate stabbing near New York-New York

Several Metro patrol cars and ambulances blocked off part of the valet area of New York-New York after reports of someone being stabbed in the area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday morning stabbing near New York-New York.

One person suffered minor injuries after being stabbed just after 3 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Several Metro patrol cars and ambulances blocked off part of the valet area of the hotel.

At the same time, officers responded to an unrelated call in the same area for an “obnoxious drunk,” Kisfalvi said.

As ambulances pulled away, three officers lifted the shouting, spitting man into the back seat of the car. A fourth officer retrieved a spit mask from the trunk.

Kisfalvi said no one had been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.