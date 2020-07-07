Las Vegas police respond to stabbing, barricade situation

Las Vegas police were attempting to negotiate Tuesday morning with an individual barricaded in a residence in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said they were called to the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, for a domestic violence call. A man was stabbed and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A second individual was barricaded in the residence.

“Swat and Crisis Negotiators are on scene,” police said in an email.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

