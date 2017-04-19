Las Vegas police say stabbing suspect has ‘Rambo-style knife’

Las Vegas police have identified Richi Briones as a person of interest in two stabbings in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Twitter Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

ARCO gas station employees outside the store while Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing at the corner of East Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with three stabbings Wednesday morning that killed at least one person.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the three stabbings, all of which happened in the area of East Charleston and North Lamb boulevards, may be related.

About 1:30 p.m., Metro identified 32-year-old Richi Briones as the possible suspect and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Hispanic man and was last seen wearing a black hat and gray shirt.

Briones may be driving a tan Toyota minivan with extensive damage, police said. He was seen driving south from the area of Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

In a media briefing, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Briones is carrying a “Rambo-style knife.”

The first stabbing happened about 9:30 a.m. at a convenience store on the 4300 block of Stewart Avenue, police said. The suspect chased the victim, who was uninjured, with the large knife.

About five minutes later, Briones was seen entering the Big 5 at 4275 E. Charleston Blvd. Witnesses reported that he tried to buy a shotgun, McGrath said. Metro obtained the suspect’s name from the gun application he filled out at the store.

The second stabbing happened about 10:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard. There was one victim at that location, according to Metro officer Michael Rodriguez.

The third stabbing involved a single male victim who was sprayed with a substance prior to being stabbed, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. This incident happened about 10:50 a.m. at 551 N. Lamb Blvd., just a mile from the second incident, Rodriguez said.

At least two victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Two schools, Edwards Elementary at 4551 Diamond Head Drive and Moore Elementary at 491 N. Lamb Blvd., have been placed on lockdown, according to a Clark County School District spokesman.

People should avoid these areas. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Brooke Wanser contributed to this story.