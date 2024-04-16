71°F
Man killed in north Strip stabbing ID’d

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 10:15 am
 

A man fatally stabbed behind a business near the north Strip early Friday has been identified.

He was Joshua Smith, 39, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Smith had been in a quarrel with two people in the 2300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Sahara Avenue.

The stabbing was reported about 2 a.m. and Smith died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police said the people who had fought Smith left before officers arrived. No arrests have been announced.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

