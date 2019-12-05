Las Vegas police seek attacker after man found stabbed on sidewalk

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known but he “appears to be conscious and talking,” a Las Vegas police spokesman said.

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found suffering from a stab wound Thursday morning on a central Las Vegas sidewalk.

Just before 9 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a man on the ground bleeding near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. It wasn’t immediately clear where the man’s wounds were, but he was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for treatment.

OcampoGomez said his condition wasn’t immediately clear but that he “appears to be conscious and talking.”

The stabber was gone before officers arrived in the area.

As of about 10:30 a.m., Metro officers had blocked off a portion of a parking lot at a 7-Eleven on the northeast corner of the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.