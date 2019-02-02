Las Vegas police seek suspect in stabbing that wounded 1

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after two people stabbed a third person in the north valley, leaving the victim in critical condition Friday night.

Las Vegas police are attempting to arrest a suspect after two people stabbed a third person in the north valley, leaving the victim in critical condition Friday night.

Officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard, after reports of a “domestic related argument” inside an apartment, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that during the argument, two suspects armed themselves with knives and stabbed a third person multiple times. The two suspects then left the area, Meyers said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Officers have arrested one person and were searching for the other suspect, Meyers said at about 8 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

