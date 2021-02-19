Las Vegas woman charged for arranging stabbing of man

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with orchestrating a stabbing that police say stemmed from a dispute over a photo of famed boxer Ken Norton.

Heather Dahlberg (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing at the Snackers convenience store at Valley View Boulevard and Desert Inn Road on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heather Dahlberg, 31, is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy in the Feb. 5 stabbing of a man at a Sinclair gas station and Snackers convenience store in the 3300 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road.

The victim survived the 9:40 a.m. attack. He told police he went to the store to meet Dahlberg, who he knew as “Heather Anderton.” He planned to return to Dahlberg a photo of Norton, who is known for defeating Muhammad Ali during a prolific boxing career.

“(Dahlberg) stated the picture was hers and accused (the victim) of stealing the picture and demanded it back,” police said.

When the man got out of his car and grabbed the photo to return it to Dahlberg, two men approached, and one stabbed him in the back, police said. Video surveillance shows the assailants then getting in Dahlberg’s car and driving away, police said.

Dahlberg told police she took two men to the store to “beat up” the victim, and that when one of the man jumped back into her car after the stabbing he told her the knife “went in like butter.” Dahlberg’s arrest report does not indicate whether the two men with Dahlberg have been arrested or charged.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Dahlberg is scheduled to be back in court March 3.

