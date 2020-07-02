Las Vegas woman charged in attack with ‘Rambo looking’ knife

Police said they have arrested a Las Vegas woman in the stabbing of a senior citizen with a “Rambo looking” knife early Tuesday morning in the middle of an intersection.

Selena Barkalow (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said they have arrested a Las Vegas woman in the stabbing of a senior citizen with a “Rambo looking” knife early Tuesday morning in the middle of a central Las Vegas intersection.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Selena Barkalow, 22, is charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm to an older/vulnerable person. The charges stem from a 4:52 a.m. attack in the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Edna Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman walk down Decatur, then produce a knife that she used to stab the victim repeatedly in the intersection, an arrest report for Barkalow states. The man, who was over age 60, fought back despite suffering severe stab wounds to his arms. He wrestled the knife away, then threw it into the middle of the intersection, the police report states.

The woman then jumped up and fled the scene. A police officer arrived and applied tourniquets to the man’s arms. He was taken to a hospital and was not able to be interviewed by police. His condition was not detailed in the arrest report.

Police said they arrested Barkalow nearby. The police report said she also was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and later was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said they recovered a curved knife with a 5-to-6-inch blade at the scene of the stabbing. Police said they went to an apartment where Barkalow was staying and was told by a witness that a large “Rambo looking” knife was missing.

No motive for the attack was disclosed in the police report, and it was not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.