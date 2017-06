(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old man with stab wounds is in critical condition.

He was dropped off at North Vista Hospital by another man, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Police were notified about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was stabbed in the torso, Gordon said.

Detectives had not yet found a crime scene as of 2:15 a.m., Gordon said. They are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

