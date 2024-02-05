49°F
Stabbings

Man accused in fatal Las Vegas stabbing, two other stabbings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 
Cornelius Williams (LVMPD)
A man accused in a fatal stabbing just east of the Strip early Saturday was also involved in two other stabbings in January and February, police said.

Cornelius Williams, 33, was arrested after police responded to a report of a stabbing the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road, at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived to find what police described as an “unresponsive male suffering from an apparent stab wound inside of an apartment.”

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released, and police said the Clark County coroner’s office will release the person’s name as well as the cause and manner of death.

Investigators determined that the male had gone to a nearby store and then returned to his home with a stab wound. When he collapsed inside the apartment, a family member called 911.

Detectives identified Williams as the suspect and also connected him to two other separate stabbings on Jan. 21 and Feb. 3, police said.

Williams, who was arrested Saturday, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, as well as one count of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

