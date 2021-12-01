Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin

A Las Vegas man is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening her with a knife before forcefully injecting her with heroin when she admitted to cheating on him, a report released Tuesday revealed.

William Carrasco (Metropolitan Police Department)

The woman told police that when she told William Carrasco, 23, about her infidelity, her boyfriend of four years and the father of two of her children slapped and punched her face and kicked her body on Nov. 23, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“I wish you died when you had our daughter,” she told police Carrasco said to her.

Carrasco pulled a chunk of her hair out before beating her face countless times, according to the woman’s statement. She told police he later pulled out a knife and threatened to cut her knees and throat if she didn’t profess her love for him.

At some point in the night, the woman said, Carrasco injected her in the hand with one of his heroin needles. When she began to lose consciousness, she told police, Carrasco injected her with Narcan.

The woman told police that she packed the car the morning of Nov. 24 and told Carrasco she was taking their children to the park. She sent one of her children to a friend’s house to call for help.

Carrasco was detained Friday and told police he “tapped her forehead” after she hit him. He denied injecting her with heroin but admitted to being addicted to heroin for eight years.

Carrasco has an open case in Las Vegas Justice Court for one count of domestic battery, which he was charged with in June.

He was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, domestic battery, administering a drug to aid in a felony, domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and coercion using physical force.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

