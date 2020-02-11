Man accused of slitting ex-girlfriend’s throat in Las Vegas casino

A man with two prior domestic violence convictions is accused of slitting his ex-girlfriend’s throat with a box cutter in a Las Vegas casino, police said.

The Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Kem Peters, 33, of Las Vegas, is charged with attempted murder, burglary, domestic violence and battery, all with a deadly weapon, in the early-morning attack last Wednesday at the Westgate Hotel, 3000 Paradise Road.

An arrest report for Peters states the victim was at the Westgate in the casino area near the front lobby at 1:50 a.m. when a man she identified as Peters approached her. The woman told police she and Peters were in a relationship for four years but separated two months ago.

“Peters pulled a box cutter from his pocket in right hand and told (the woman) ‘Now I’m going to slice your neck,’” the report states, adding the woman was pushed to the ground.

“Peters jumped on (her) and sliced her neck,” the report states.

A male witness to the attack attempted to intervene and was punched in the mouth. The assailant turned, then sliced the man in the face.

Peters’ ex-girlfriend “received a cut to her neck from below her ear to the front of her neck in an effort to slice her throat,” the report states. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she “received 20 stitches inside the wound and 10 stitches outside the wound.”

The man who intervened in the attack received four stitches to his face, police said.

Peters was arrested but it was not clear where he was taken into custody. He declined to give a statement to police.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show he has four prior arrests for domestic violence, with two of those cases resulting in convictions for domestic violence. Two other cases against him were dismissed.

A preliminary hearing for Peters is scheduled in Justice Court on Feb. 24.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.