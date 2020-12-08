Man accused of unprovoked knife attack on Fremont Street visitor

A transient man has been arrested in what police said was the “completely unprovoked” stabbing of a visitor to the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday night.

Steven Revell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A transient man has been arrested in what police said was the “completely unprovoked” stabbing of a visitor to the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday night.

A Las Vegas police arrest report says Steven Revell, 39, is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder in the 11 p.m. stabbing of a Nebraska man on the 400 block of Fremont Street. The victim said he was in town to work a job, and that he and his co-workers went to the Fremont Street Experience to have drinks.

The man said he became separated from his friends so he briefly stopped at Fremont and 4th Street to call his acquaintances on the phone.

“While stopped he heard some pounding (like running) behind him, and then he felt pain in his back,” the arrest report states.

The man stabbed the victim three times in the back with a knife, inflicting wounds up to 1-inch deep. The Nebraska man survived the attack.

Police said video surveillance helped them identify Revell as a suspect. The homeless man was arrested less than an hour later in the area. Police said Revell confessed to the stabbing and claimed to know the victim.

“I stabbed him as much as I could,” Revell told police.

Police said Revell claimed in his statement “I tried to get him good, near the spine.”

A knife was recovered at the scene of the crime.

Detectives said they found nothing to support Revell’s claim that he knew the victim.

“This stabbing was completely unprovoked,” a detective wrote in the arrest report.

Revell was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and possession of schedule 1 narcotics (heroin). He was also being held at the jail on a fugitive warrant from another state.

A criminal complaint in the case had not been filed in Las Vegas Justice Court as of Tuesday. Revell was expected to be back in court Wednesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.