Man charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas bus stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a stranger last week on an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Omar Henderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of stabbing a stranger on a public bus last week in downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the stabbing about 2:35 a.m. Sept. 8 in front of a 7-Eleven at 1705 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to an arrest report. The man arrested in the stabbing was identified in the report as Engel Reigns, but his name is listed in jail and court records as Omar Henderson.

The man who was injured told police he was sitting on the Regional Transportation Commission bus, which was in front of the convenience store, when another man “came up to him and stabbed him for no reason,” the report said.

The man was able to get off the bus and ask a 7-Eleven employee for help. He was taken to University Medical Center with a stab wound to his neck and two wounds on his back.

Police then found the bus at the Casino Center Boulevard and Garces Avenue stop, about a mile from the convenience store. Henderson was walking near the bus and was arrested without incident, the report said.

The 28-year-old told police he believed that the man he stabbed was a family member who was stalking him. Police noted in the report that Henderson “appears to be extremely paranoid.”

The bus driver told police that after Henderson stabbed the man, both got off the bus, but Henderson walked back on armed with the knife. The driver pressed the bus’ panic button at the next stop, when police arrived, the report said.

Henderson is charged with one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday with $3,000 bail.

He is due in court Wednesday morning.

In August, the Review-Journal reported that assaults on RTC buses rose 27 percent from the end of fiscal year 2017 to the end of fiscal year 2019.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.