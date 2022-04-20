Man charged with stabbing security guard, punching police dog

A house arrest escapee has been charged with the stabbing of a security officer on Las Vegas Boulevard, then repeatedly punching a police K-9 dog as he was arrested, according to police records.

Kyle Moos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A house arrest escapee has been charged with the stabbing of a security officer on Las Vegas Boulevard South, then repeatedly punching a police K-9 dog as he was arrested, according to police records.

Kyle Moos, 34, is charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon, mistreating a police animal and using another person’s identification to avoid prosecution in the Saturday stabbing outside of Dino’s Lounge, 1516 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Moos says a security officer at the bar denied entry to two men at the establishment at 10 p.m. The men then threw water on the security officer and one of them stabbed him in the armpit area. The security officer was taken to a hospital where he received stitches and was released.

Police said when they arrived in the area, they observed Moos running from the scene. He was ultimately found hiding behind a trash bin in an alley near Main Street and Utah Avenue. Police said Moos refused to surrender, so they brought a police dog to the scene.

“(As an officer’s) K9 lunged at Moos, he immediately balled his right fist and threw at least two punches striking the K9 police dog in the head/face and snout area,” police said. “Moos continued to batter/punch the K9 police dog while being subdued and taken into custody.”

Police said they then found a knife on Moos. Another knife was also found near where he was arrested.

Moos initially gave the name of another person when asked for identification, police said. He was subsequently identified by his real name during booking at the Clark County Detention Center. Police then learned he had recently disappeared while on house arrest in North Las Vegas where he is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a gun and battery on a protected person.

Moos is now housed at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.