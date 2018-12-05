Man critically hurt in stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after he was stabbed in the chest and back in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after he was stabbed in the chest and back in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Police were called just before 6:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Walnut Road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes. When officers arrived they found a man who had been stabbed in the back and chest.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Holmes said.

Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available. The scene remained under investigation Tuesday night.

